Hunters: David Weil Discusses Reason for Al Pacino's Season 2 Return With the second & final season premiering January 13th, Hunters series creator David Weil discusses the return of Al Pacino and more.

In less than a week, Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton's Millie Morris, Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash, Tiffany Boone's Roxy Jones, and Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet look to end the greatest threat the world has ever faced in the form of a returning Adolph Hitler (Udo Kier). But it's the return of Al Pacino's very-dead Meyer Offerman/Wilhelm "The Wolf" Zuchs (even though it's via flashbacks) that has a lot of folks talking. Now, David Weil is sharing the reason why Pacino is back this season and teases the importance of The Wolf's backstory on our hunters' final mission.

"Al Pacino. Two words, Al Pacino," Weil shared during a recent interview with Screen Rant. "The dream of working with him is greater than anything, and the gift of being able to [makes me] feel so honestly, very lucky. It's very a pinch-me moment every day, getting to work with him." As for Pacino's return, both the actor and Weil believed there was still an important role for Pacino's The Wolf to play that would impact our hunters in the show's up-to-date timeline. "At the end of season one, he and I had many conversations. I think we both just felt there was unfinished business with this character, and we had such a wonderful time collaborating and exploring creatively together that we, in tandem, decided to do so again in season two," Weil added. "We concocted this origin story for the Hunters by way of Meyer and to mine the secrets and depths and dimensions within him and to allow those secrets in the past to collide with Jonah and his story in 1979."

Here's a Look at Amazon's Prime Video Series Hunters Season 2

Two years after the first season, it's 1979, and the team has broken up after a between-seasons incident. But once Jonah and Millie learn that Hitler (Udo Kier) is alive and part of Lena Olin's Eva Braun's ("The Colonel") "Fourth Reich" plans, it's time for a three-continent mission to end Hitler once and for all. Joining them is Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum, a top Nazi hunter, with Greg Austin's sadistic Travis Leich returning and Al Pacino's deceased team founder Meyer Offerman/Nazi "Wolf" Wilhelm Zuchs. Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, and Greg Austin join Pacino, Lerman, Hinton, Olin, Radnor, Mulvany, and Boone. Now here's a look at the official final season trailer for Amazon's Hunters Season 2, debuting January 13, 2023, on Prime Video:

And here's a look back at the teaser that dropped back at the beginning of December 2022:

Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios produce Prime Video's Hunters. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.