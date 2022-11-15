Hunters Ending with Season 2; David Weil on Al Pacino's Return & More

On January 13th, Amazon & David Weil's Hunters will be back for their second and final season, and as was alluded to in the first season finale? The streaming series will be going out in epic style. But while Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton's Millie Morris, Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash, Tiffany Boone's Roxy Jones, and Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet are set to return, things don't look so promising for our hunters when the season kicks off. Two years after the first season, it's 1979, and the team has broken up after a between-seasons incident. But once Jonah and Millie learn that Hitler (Udo Kier) is alive and part of Lena Olin's Eva Braun's ("The Colonel") "Fourth Reich" plans, it's time for a three-continent mission to end Hitler once and for all. Joining them is Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum, a top Nazi hunter, with Greg Austin's sadistic Travis Leich returning, as well as Al Pacino's deceased team founder Meyer Offerman/Nazi "Wolf" Wilhelm Zuchs. So how's Offerman-Zuchs returning for the second season, and how viewers can expect Season 2 to "deliver justice in some hopefully satisfying way"

When it comes to Pacino's return, Weil explained that Offerman-Zuchs' death was always intended to end the first season, but he and Pacino found a way to make it work for the final season. The second season will involve two timelines: one set in 1979 and focusing on the main storyline, one focused on Meyer as he forms the team. "In many ways, Jonah's journey this season, he may find himself right in a similar darkness that Meyer Offerman tried to keep him from but that Wilhelm Zuchs always exuded and inhabited," Weil explained. And as for Hitler stepping to the forefront this season, Weil assures viewers, "I would only ever invoke Hitler if we're going to deliver justice in some hopefully satisfying way." The series creator added, "For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life. So 'Hunters,' being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."