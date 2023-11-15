Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: !f Idea Factory, anime, Hi☆Light: Crystal of Light, Hi☆Light: The Blazing Bifrost, Hyperdimension Neptunia, Little Purple Sunshine, Nep-Nep Festival, Neptune's Summer Vacation, ova, vod

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation Launches on VOD: Details

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation series' complete run (including OVAs) has launched on iTunes, Amazon, Google, and VUDU VOD platforms.

The cult anime and the 3 OVAs will include original Japanese voiceovers and English subtitles.

Here's a rundown of what's available from the series.

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation is !f Idea Factory's magical girl comedy anime series that’s an allegory for the gaming industry.

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation, !f Idea Factory's cutesy magical girl comedy anime series that's an allegory for the gaming industry, has launched on Apple, Google, Amazon, and VUDU VOD platforms. Hi-Light: Crystal of Light and Hi-Light: The Blazing Bifrost, plus three previously released OVAs: Neptune's Summer Vacation, Little Purple Sunshine, and Nep-Nep Festival for the Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation are now available for purchase at select digital retailers, including iTunes, Google, and Amazon. VUDU will also have Hi☆Light: Crystal of Light and Hi-Light: The Blazing Bifrost available, but not the 3 OVAs. The cult anime and the 3 OVAs will include original Japanese voiceovers and English subtitles.

Hyperdimension Neptunia: The Animation Series Lineup

Hi-Light: Crystal of Light

In a world known as Gamindustri, four Goddesses and their sisters use the power of Shares to rule over their respective nations – the Goddess Neptune of Planeptune, Noire of Lastation, Blanc of Lowee, and Vert of Leanbox.

Though originally in competition, the Goddesses formed a Treaty of Friendship to bring peace to the land and free up time for them to do what they enjoy. However, nefarious crime syndicates, rival Goddesses, and a bevy of ne'er-do-wells will test the strength of their relationships and their very existence. What awaits the Goddesses, and will Neptune ever get a chance to clear out her gaming backlog?!

VOD links: Itunes, Google, Amazon, VUDU

Hi-Light: The Blazing Bifrost

What happens when more than one version of Gamindustri and its Goddesses are revealed to exist, and what awaits the Goddesses when the fate of the two dimensions becomes intertwined? Hopefully, there's pudding at the other end of this dimension…

VOD links: Itunes, Google, Amazon, VUDU

Neptune's Summer Vacation (OVA)

The Goddesses and their sisters take a break from the hustle and bustle of nation-ruling with a quick camping trip to "My Summer Vacation Mountain." When Nepgear, Uni, Rom, and Ram go for a walk, they pass through a series of shrine gates and…end up in another dimension?!

There they meet someone who looks like an older version of Neptune! What shenanigans will ensue, and can the sisters ever get back home? Are two Neps better than one?

VOD links: Itunes, Google, Amazon, VUDU

Nep-Nep Festival (OVA)

Today is Planeptune's Cosplay Party! Our host Neptune is completely womped from party preparations. Neptune then finds out that Older Neptune, whom she met in the mountains during her summer vacation, was arriving to this dimension. Nepgear and friends decide to leave Neptune while she finishes preparing for the party and pick up Older Neptune. However, when Nepgear and friends returned, they found Neptune completely burned out!

VOD links: Itunes, Google, Amazon, VUDU

Little Purple Sunshine (OVA)

Arfoire has a new trick up her sleeve to defeat the Goddesses – a secret monster called Level Trick. During a fierce battle between the Goddesses and this new enemy, Level Trick hits the Goddesses with the "Level Down" attack – a skill that reduces your level and age. Suddenly, the Goddesses' age rapidly declined, as well as Arfoire, who was accidentally struck by the Level Down attack.

Nepgear and her sisters attempted to find the Goddesses after failed attempts to contact them. They eventually were able to find all of the Goddesses, except for Neptune…

Meanwhile, Neptune and Arfoire were now living together at an eggplant farm. Because of the Level Down attack, Neptune and Arfoire now have amnesia. As former mortal enemies, what will happen to the unlikely duo living together?

VOD links: Itunes, Google, Amazon, VUDU

Some Google Store and VUDU links will be released at a later date.

