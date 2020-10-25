Impact Bound for Glory Recap – James Storm, More Return for Gauntlet

In a 20-person Gauntlet match at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV, James Storm led several surprise participants competing for a chance to call their shot at any championship in Impact. This is how it all went down.

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Fallah Bahh explains to John E. Bravo that the check for their wedding venue bounced. He's about to flip out when Rosemary walks up. Bravo explains to her that they might have to get married in the ring instead. Rosemary says they don't care where they get married as long as it's to "sweet, virginal you." The Call Your Shot Gauntlet is about to start, so a bunch of the wedding party has to get ready.

Heath and Rhino talk backstage. Heath thanks Rhino for everything he did to get Heath this shot. He gives Rhino a pep talk and Rhino heads to the ring. Shawn Daivari comes out to face him.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

The winner of this match gets to call their shot at any Impact title at any time, sort of similar to WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase. But additional stakes this year are that if neither Rhino nor Heath win, Rhino loses his job and Heath doesn't get an Impact contract. If they win, however, Heath gets the fat contract he wanted.

Rhino and Daivari feel each other out as the first two competitors. In Impact, a Gauntlet Match is basically like a Royal Rumble, with 20 competitors, and which transforms to a regular one-on-one match when only two competitors are left. They brawl on the outside around the ringside area, for a bit, and then Larry D comes out. Crazzy Steve comes out shortly after that. Then Acey Romero, giving XXXL the first numbers advantage.

Tenille Dashwood is the next one out, but she doesn't enter the ring. She sends Kaleb with a K inside, and he actually beats up everyone in the ring. What?! Havok is next. She takes care of Kaleb and then takes on XXXL, successfully. She powerbombs Kaleb and tosses him out, but I'm not sure what that means since he wasn't actually in the match.

Brian Myers is next. He eliminates Crazzy Steve. Then Hornswaggle, or Swaggle as he's known in Impact, comes out. Myers uses Swaggle to take out Daivari, then tosses Swaggle out. Tommy Dreamer is next. He's cosplaying Road Warrior Animal and carrying some garbage can lids. Dreamer cleans house in the ring and then Swaggle comes back in to hit a Doomsday Device on Myers with Dreamer.

Alisha Edwards is next. She grabs a handicap parking sign from Dreamer's stash and stands side-by-wide with Dreamer against Myers and Dashwood, who's in the ring now. Myers eliminates Dreamer and then Edwards. Brian Myers is the Kane of this Royal Rumble. Kiera Hogan is out next and she gets right in Havok's face. Meanwhile, Myers takes a selfie with Dashwood and then eliminates her.

Taya Valkyrie is out next. She beats up XXXL for a bit. Fallah Bahh comes out. He is still hiding Hernandez's arm wrestling cash in between his titties. I don't get why everyone who steals that money doesn't just leave it at home or something. Does Fallah Bahh not have a bank account?

Havok eliminates Steelz. Taya eliminates Havok. XXXL eliminates Taya. And then James Storm comes out! James Storm! STorm eliminates Larry D. The one with the bum flap from Reno Scum comes out. Then the one with the mohawk from Reno Scum comes out. Then Heath comes out. Heath eliminates Acey Romero and then Myers.

Sami Callahan comes out next and goes after James Storm. Then Hernandez is out, the last competitor. With Reno Scum on his side, Hernandez has the numbers advantage here. Fallah Bahh eliminates himself to chase the wad of cash, which Hernandez ripped off his neck and tossed outside. Hernandez debates for a moment and then decides to follow him. I think he went over the top rope and eliminated himself, but the camera work was unclear and so was the announcing.

Rhino eliminates the one with the bum flap and then the one with the mohawk. The final four are Sami Callahan, James Storm, Heath, and Rhino. Callahan and Storm form an alliance of necessity. But then Sami turns on Storm and eliminates him. Then he eliminates Heath, shouting, "I don't care about your kids!"

Now we've got some tension here. Rhino is fighting not only to get his friend a job but to keep his own. Callahan, he's just mean. Callahan hits a piledriver but it gets two. Sami gets a steel chair and has an argument with the ref about it. That lets Rhino get the gore for the pinfall.

Winner: Rhino

This match took Bound for Glory to the next level for me. I felt the opener, while good, didn't really feel "biggest show of the year" good, but this Gauntlet was a lot of fun, featured a bunch of cool surprises, and was backed by a big story culminating here with Rhino and Heath's contract status. And it ended in the best way possible, with Rhino, not Heath, getting the win. It feels like a satisfying conclusion to this story, and hey, Rhino is gonna get a title shot!

