Impact Recap – Sami Callahan, Ken Shamrock, and Eric Young Team Up

On Impact Wrestling this week, Moose reveals himself to be the ECW Legend Killer while Sami Callahan, Ken Shamrock, and Eric Young are the new world order of Impact Wrestling, brother! I'm Jude Terror. This is The Shovel: Impact Edition, and though the fate of the free world is being decided right now as I write this, I'm gonna watch wrestling instead because that's how dedicated I am to this job, people! You're welcome!

Impact Wrestling Recap for November 3rd, 2020 Part 3

Okay, we're in the home stretch for Impact now, which is good because I need to neurotically watch the election results until 4 in the morning even though I won't be any closer to knowing who won by that point. Moose comes to the ring. He complains that he hasn't been taken seriously in the past few months, and neither has the TNA Heavyweight Championship. All that's gonna change now. Moose has heard people say Moose didn't earn the title but rather grabbed it out of a trash can, but he went to hell and back at Bound for Glory and earned it. He controlled his narrative. Blah blah blah.

Settle in here because Moose wants to relitigate his entire career. He's undefeated on PPV. He beat Rob Van Dam. He beat Rhino. He beat Ken Shamrock. He beat Tommy Dreamer. Uh… does Moose know these guys all had their heyday more than twenty years ago? He also beat EC3 at Bound for Glory, the greatest TNA Champion of all time, and the only wrestler he's beaten who was born after 1970, apparently. Moose says all people talk about is the Impact World Champion, Rich Swann. But that's the second-most important championship in the company.

Moose goes on like this for a while longer. He plays a video of himself attacking Willie Mack last week and tells Rich Swann to ask Mack what pain really feels like if he wakes up. Willie Mack runs out and attacks Moose. But he soon finds himself choked with a camera cable outside the ring.

Backstage, Chris Bey visits with Rich Swann. He congratulates him on being Impact World Champion. Bey sings a little bit of Rich's theme song. He wants Swann to give him a championship match. Swann says he sees a lot of himself in Bey, but Bey can't finesse him. It takes more than this to get a championship opportunity. Bey has to earn it. Eddie Edwards shows up and pulls Swann away for their tag team match. Bey sits there talking to himself. Sad. Impact takes a commercial break.

Tommy Dreamer says he's narrowed down his list of suspects for shooting John E. Bravo to ten people. James Mitchell, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Fallah Bahh, Johnny Swinger, Larry D, Hernandez, Havok, a Deaner, and that referee. Like the election, Dreamer says we won't learn the answers tonight. This investigation will be continued next week.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne sell next week's show and the Turning Point Impact Plus special. Then it's main event time. Sami Callahan comes to the ring. Then Eric Young does. Then Eddie Edwards. Then Rich Swann.

Sami Callahan and Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards and Rich Swann

Okay, Impact main event time. Callahan and Swann start things off with Sami getting the upper hand at first, only for Swann to take control with his superior athleticism. The match devolves into chaos and dives to the outside and commercial breaks.

Eddie Edwards gets his ass kicked by Callahan and Young after the break because someone's gotta do it, and it's not gonna be the champ! After a while of that, Edwards hits a superplex on Young and gets the hot tag. Swann takes on Young and Callahan and beats them both. Young barely stops a pin attempt on Callahan. Then they go for a double suplex, but Edwards is there to catch Swann. Swann hits a double cutter on Young and Callahan, then tags in Edwards.

Now chaos ensues with all four men in the ring. Callahan and Young go for tandem piledrivers, but Edwards and Young reverse into tandem submissions (a sharpshooter for Swann and a half crab for Edwards). Callahan nearly taps, but Young, who is right next to him, stops his hand from hitting the mat.

Callahan and Edwards are left alone in the ring, and Edwards gets the upper hand. He hits a backpack stunner that gets a two-count, but Edwards reverses to the half crab again. Swann holds Young outside the ring, and it looks like Sami may tap, but Ken Shamrock runs out and attacks Swann. This distracts Edwards, who gets rolled up for two. He kicks out but then eats a piledriver, and Callahan gets the pin.

Winners: Eric Young and Sami Callahan

Sami Callahan, Eric Young, and Ken Shamrock would make one hell of a stable. Impact goes off the air, no post-credits scene. Alright…

All kidding aside, Impact was a nice distraction from the election tonight. It was hard to get into at first, but I was barely paying attention to the election results by the second hour. That's a credit to Impact's storytelling because wrestling shows from a certain other company I won't name tend to get more boring as the show goes. Impact is a great mix of silly soap opera angles like the John E. Bravo angle and good wrestling. The one downside to Impact is the lack of any kind of crowd noise, but it's hard to be mad at that since Impact is protecting their talent and staff from coronavirus and doing it better than WWE or AEW, and with far less money. Good episode. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to watch cable news until I pass out.

