Impact Recap: What Happened on the Hard to Kill Go-Home Show?

Impact Wrestling Recap for January 12th, 2020

Impact Wrestling Recap for January 12th, 2020

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kimber Lee

After a recap of recent events on Impact and AEW, Taya Valkyrie comes to the ring with Rosemary. She's fighting Kimber Lee, who has Deonna Purrazzo, Valkyrie's opponent at Hard to Kill Saturday, with her.

During the match, Rosemary, annoyed with Deonna interfering, goes after her, but Susan (this is third face of Foley for Su Yung/Susie) comes out and starts beating up Rosemary. That allows Kimber Lee to pin Taya.

Winner: Kimber Lee

Accursed creature.. this third manifestation is not to be taken lightly.. we know.. that strength.. we know.. not good.. #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/c1JL28gfVY — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) January 13, 2021

You tell her, Rosemary.

In the tour bus, Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and Don Callis discuss Hard to Kill. Callis says they'll be on Dynamite tomorrow night. They need momentum at Hard to Kill, so they need Karl Anderson to beat Rich Swann tonight. Karl thinks that will be no problem.

Beat the world champ? Seems unlikely.

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone are here with another "paid ad." Khan talks about all the great things that happened on Impact in 2020 (which are all things having to do with AEW). Schiavone promotes New Years Smash Night 2. Khan brings up that Brian Cage, wrestling tomorrow, is a former Impact champ. Khan says The Good Brothers are the only thing Impact did right in 2021 and is glad to have them on Dynamite tomorrow.

We see a video package for Eddie Kingston vs. Sami Callihan, promoting a Barbed Wire Massacre match between the two at Hard to Kill. Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne run through the rest of the card. Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, and Cousin Jake. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz cs. Havok and Neveah. Ethan Page vs. Karate Man. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship. Chris Bey vs. Manik vs. Rohit Raju for the X-Division Championship. And Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Suicide and Manik

Chris Bey and Rohit Rau head to the ring followed by Suicide and Manik. Rohit and Bey are hoping to unmask Manik, proving he's TJP, which would retroactively disqualify him from having won the X-Division Championship from Raju, which would turn the triple threat at Hard to Kill into a one-on one. That doesn't happen, but Bey gets the pin, so it's not a total loss.

Winners: Chris Bey and Rohit Raju

Backstage, Taya Valkyrie promises to be at ringside for Rosemary's match with Tenille Dashwood, but Rosemary tells her to go ahead and get ready for her title match on Saturday.

Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer

Deaner comes to the ring with Eric Young and Joe Doering. Tommy Dreamer heads out with Rhino and Cousin Jake. Tommy and Deaner barely start their match when the referee ejects Joe Doering and Rhino, but for some reason leaves Young and Jake. That was a bd move because Young interferes, which cause Jake to interfere. Jake gets caught and gets Dreamer disqualified.

Winner: Deaner

Rhino runs back out to enter the fray. Doering is out too. Doering and Rhino face off and Doering levels Rhino. Deaner lifts up Jake and hits the DDT, and then Young gives Dreamer a piledriver.

Scott D'Amore presides over contract signing for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament finals at Hard to Kill. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan talk a bunch of trash to Havok and Neveah after the signing. Havok and Neveah yoke them up, but in the grand scheme of things, I've seen contract signing end a lot worse.

Brian Myers harasses D'Amore about needing a good opponent. He gives him Josh Alexander.

Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

Tenille Dashwood comes to the ring. Rosemary follows. Rosemary should make short work of Dashwood, but Kaleb sprays hair spray in Rosemary's face when no one is looking, which lets Dashwood get plenty of offense in. Kaleb continues to be a factor in the match until Crazzy Steve comes out to neutralize him. Dashwood tries to use the hair spray again, but Rosemary turns it back on her and gets the pin off a spear.

Winner: Rosemary

Nice to see Rosemary get a win for once. Rosemary and Steve act creepy together after the match.

Impact World Champion Rich Swann cuts a promo on Karl Anderson. He plays up that the rules ensure this will be a fair, one-on-one fight. Swann is confident about his chances.

Moose vs. Matthew Palmer

Moose comes to the ring, followed by Matthew Palmer. Palmer managed to last three minutes with Moose at Genesis. Now he's trying to beat him for real. Those are two different scenarios though. Moose wins via ref stoppage.

Winner: Moose

And now it's main event time.

Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann

Karl Anderson comes to the ring, alone, as per the rules. Same with Rich Swann. They have a match. We see clips of each man's team watching from backstage. It's a decent match. Swann sneaks in a pin by rollup. At this point, we see a shot inside the tour bus, like we've been getting throughout the match, but it's empty. Omega and Gallows show up in the Motor City Machine Guns dressing room and attack them. Swann and Anderson brawl into the room. Impact goes off the air on that note, and a promo for Hard to Kill adds one more match: Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb vs. Rosemary and Crazzy Steve. It's also unclear whether the match between Brian Myers and Josh Alexander will take place at Hard to Kill or on Impact next week.

Pretty good show tonight. Impact topped 6,000 viewers on Twitch, which is up from last week and about double numbers before the AEW crossover.