Impact Wrestling Recap – How Willie Mack Got His Groove Back

I'm Jude Terror and this is The Shovel: Impact Wrestling edition, wherein I watch Impact Wrestling so you don't have to. And you don't. Seriously, practically nobody watches this show anymore. It doesn't even chart in the top 150 shows in the ratings. And that's too bad because Impact is really good. Sometimes it's the best show of the week. But what would you know? You're not even watching?! You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

Impact Wrestling Recap for December 1st, 2020 Part 1

During a commercial break, Twitch viewers are treated to an Impact Plus Wildest Moments Fish Market Street Fight from Destination X 2008. We get to see a scene with Curry Man (Christopher Daniels) dangling what is clearly a hostess cupcake on a fishing line in front of Bully Ray. Mike Tenay calls it a ding dong. Don West calls it a ho-ho. These people do not know their cupcakes, and from looking at them, you'd never guess.

The Deaners are distraught backstage about Eric Young and Joe Doering beating them up. One of the Deaners tries to give the other a pep talk, but that Deaner says this is personal because Eric Young used to be his riding partner when he was in wrestling school. He considered him like family. Wow, a lot of exposition getting dropped in this random backstage segment. The Deaner is fired up and next week he's gonna prove to Eric Young that he's not a nobody.

Deonna Purrazzo comes to the ring with Kimber Lee. She cuts a promo on Su Yung. She says Su is owed a rematch for the title and she wants to give it to her right now. Of course, if you were reading part one of this recap (and who the hell would read part two of a wrestling recap without reading part one?!), you know this is a ploy to draw out Yung so Father James Mitchell can get his hands on her. Su Yung comes out.

When she gets to the ring, Mitchell comes out. Mitchell says he didn't want to have to do this, but she's been nothing but trouble for too long and tonight she'll pay for her sins. Zombie bridesmaids come out and surround the ring. Purrazzo and Lee jump Yung and Purazzo hits a Gotch piledriver and then leaves her to the bridesmaids, who carry her off.

Backstage, Moose talks to Chris Bey. He's noticed Bey trying to make moves on the Impact World Championship. Moose tells him that if he does beat Rich Swann for the belt, Moose will take it from him whenever he wants. Impact takes a commercial break.

Then Gia Miller talks to Karl Anderson. Anderson says Ethan Page has lost his mind. Anderson says it wouldn't normally be smart to accept that challenge, but for what Page did to Doc Gallows, he'll accept. They'll fight at Final Resolution.

Crazzy Steve comes out, followed by Rohit Raju. Steve has an X-Division title shot because he beat Raju under the Suicide mask last week in a non-title Defeat Rohit challenge. He gives it his best, but it's just not Crazzy Steve's time. To be fair, it's never going to be his time. Raju wins with a dirty pin.

Rohit Raju defeats Crazzy Steve via pinfall

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz talk backstage about their success in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament and having all of Hernandez's arm wrestling money that they stole from Fallah Bahh. Bahh walks up and accuses them of stealing his money. Hogan says he has no evidence. Bahh says he saw it on Twitter. They come clean about stealing the money, but claim not to have it (even though Steelz was just showing it off). They promise they'll give it back next week. Johnny Swinger walks up and hits on them. Steelz: "Whose uncle is this?" Heh.

Impact takes a commercial break. After that, TJP consoles Crazzy Steve over his loss. Brian Myers walks up and makes fun of them. TJP challenges Myers to a match for next week. Myers accepts.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about next week's card: Eric Young faces Cody Deaner. Brian Myers faces TJP. Josh Alexander faces Chris Sabin. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee face Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie.

Then Chris Bey comes to the ring, followed by Willie Mack, for the main event. They have a match. A damn good match. Willie Mack really needs a win here, and shockingly, he gets it, pinning Bey after a stunner.

Willie Mack defeats Chris Bey via pinfall

Moose spears Mack after the match. Rich Swann runs out and chases Moose off. But as Moose stares down Swann from the ramp, Bey hits a springboard cutter on Swann and leaves him laying. Bey holds the Impact Championship in the air over Swann as Impact goes off the air.

I really liked the booking in the main event tonight. I expected Mack to job out again because that's what he's been doing lately, and because Bey has a match with Swann at Final Resolution. But Mack got the win instead, and then with all the post-match attacks, everyone kept their heat.

This was a story-heavy episode of Impact. Less wrestling than usual, though the wrestling we did get was pretty good. Impact has been arguably the most creative weekly show for a while now. All they're really missing is a crowd. Hopefully all of that gets sorted out in the next couple months because I'd love to see Impact at the level it's at right now in front of an audience.

And with that, I'll wrap up this Impact Wrestling recap. Tomorrow morning, we'll have recaps of Dynamite and NXT, so check back then if, for some reason, you religiously read these things.

