In TNT's Snowpiercer Official Trailer, Sacrifices Must Be Made

On Sunday, May 17, TNT's Snowpiercer pulls up to the station after one long, bumpy, and occasionally delayed journey to the small screen. With the 10-episode series starring Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish) less than two weeks away, the network has released an official trailer that gives viewers a better understanding of the true scope of the series. Based on the critically-acclaimed graphic novel as well as Bong Joon Ho's (Parasite) film adaptation, the story is set seven years after the world has become nothing more than a frozen wasteland, with the focus on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving, 1001 car train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival are set to play out over the course of the season, and you can get a better sense of what that means in the trailer below:

Reportedly, TNT moved the premiere up to give viewers going through home lockdown some original programming to ease stress levels. The series has been renewed for a second season, though production is currently shut down over ongoing coronavirus concerns. Connelly and Diggs are joined by Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with original film producer CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Hanna, Cowboy Bebop, Last Man Standing); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O'Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film's producers Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The original film and television series are based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige, from Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette.