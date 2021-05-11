"In Your House" Is Back For The Next NXT Takeover Event This June

Ah, In Your House. Three words that make wrestling fans nostalgic for the inventiveness and sweet feeling of discovery of the mid-to-late 90s. The WWF's semi-monthly pay-per-view events, each with an enticing, yet charming subtitle, such as Season's Beatings, Beware of Dog, Mind Games, Revenge of the Taker, and A Cold Day In Hell gave fans a big pay-per-view show to look forward to in between the Federation's "big four" annual shows (Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, Summer Slam, and Survivor Series). The In Your House branding ran from 1995 until 1999, but now with nostalgia being the big thing, NXT has brought the event branding back again, one year after resurrecting it for last year's June NXT Takeover event.

As was first revealed on Barstool Sports' Rasslin podcast and later confirmed by wwe.com, NXT is indeed bringing back the In Your House theme for this June's Takeover event, seemingly making it an annual theme for the June Takeover event.

And what would an In Your House show be without former WWF host Todd Pettengill? Well, you won't have to stress about thinking of such a scenario, as "the Toddster" will be back to host the NXT event!

Breaking News: The next NXT Takeover event will be an NXT Takeover: In Your House. It will be hosted by former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill and will stream live on Peacock on June 13! Download + Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e6059Sh782 pic.twitter.com/xPa9fImgx2 — Rasslin' (@rasslin) May 11, 2021

In an official statement on their website, here's how WWE is advertising next month's In Your House NXT event:

The Superstars of NXT are set to TakeOver your house! As first reported on Barstool Sports' "Rasslin" podcast in Brandon Walker's interview with Johnny Gargano, the black-and-gold brand will present NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, June 13, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere. Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill, who is synonymous with the iconic In Your House brand, will return to host the festivities. NXT brought back the landmark event last June for the first time in more than 21 years, featuring the destructive TakeOver debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross and an unforgettable NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat Match between Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. What will Kross and company have in store for the NXT Universe when the black-and-gold brand once again takes over?

So if you're an NXT fan, a nostalgic 90s WWF fan, or even a huge Todd Pettengill mark, it sounds like NXT Takeover: In Your House will be a fun time. Check it out on Sunday, June 13 exclusively on the Peacock app.