Industry: Kit Harington (Not Jon Snow) Joins HBO Series' Season 3 Cast Kit Harington has joined the third season of HBO's Industry - just not as Game of Throne's Jon Snow. Instead, he's a techbro named Henry Muck.

Kit Harington has joined Industry, HBO's other hit show about people working for an evil capitalist system, except unlike Succession, it's not funny. The third season of the series is about banking and the financial system as Hell is about to start production. Alas, the character Harrington will play is not Jon Snow.

According to Deadline, Harrington will recur in Industry as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company that's about to go public. With a name like "Henry Muck," you wonder just what the writers really think of tech bros, don't you? Production of the eight-episode season will begin this month in the UK. Industry gives an insider's view of the black box of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment of international bank Pierpoint & Co's London office.

In season three, Pierpoint is looking to the future by taking a big bet on ethical investing, and the deal finds themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government, as it often does. Ah, the evils of Capitalism.

Industry is created, written, and executive produced by former finance insiders Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Bad Wolf also produces Doctor Who.

Last summer, it was revealed that HBO is exploring a potential GOT sequel centered around Jon Snow. If the series comes to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. At December's Game of Thrones convention in L.A., Harington couldn't say much about the development of the show since it was still early, but he did talk about how he thinks his character got off lightly at end of the series. "When we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be," Harington told fans. "He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse." We're still hoping HBO comes to their senses and make the show a sitcom called You Know Nothing, Jon Snow.

The first two seasons of Industry are streaming on HBO.