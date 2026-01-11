Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Returns to HBO Tonight: Our Season 4 Episode 1 Preview

Here's a look at tonight's return of HBO's Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington & Ken Leung-starring Industry, S04E01: "PayPal of Bukkake."

Article Summary Industry returns to HBO for Season 4 tonight, with Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung starring.

Season 4 opens with S04E01: "PayPal of Bukkake," featuring high-stakes drama and bold character moves.

Harper wastes no time making major waves as Yasmin and Whitney act to get close to the new Labour government.

Get a sneak peek, official episode overview, and Kiernan Shipka’s beginner’s guide to Industry Season 4.

A new year brings a fresh slate of new and returning series – and 2026 is looking to be one helluva year when it comes to amazing television. EPs Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry would definitely be one of those, with the critically acclaimed eight-episode season kicking off its run tonight (9-10 pm ET/PT) with S04E01: "PayPal of Bukkake" – with Harper (Myha'la) wasting little time making some moves that will definitely grab some attention. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the season opener, along with a sneak peek that was screened during Marisa Abela's interview with late-night host Seth Meyers. In addition, Kiernan Shipka offers a beginner's guide to the series – and that's all waiting for you below!

Industry Season 4 Episode 1: "PayPal of Bukkake" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 1: "PayPal of Bukkake" – New friends Yasmin and Whitney team up to devise a plan that helps Tender get closer to the new Labour government. Meanwhile, Harper makes a bold move that ruffles some feathers. Written and directed by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

