Industry Season 4 E05: "Eyes Without a Face" Streams TONIGHT: Preview

Here's our preview for Industry S04E05: "Eyes Without a Face," streaming TONIGHT at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET on HBO Max thanks to Super Bowl LX.

Article Summary Industry Season 4 Episode 5, "Eyes Without a Face," streams early tonight on HBO Max due to Super Bowl LX

SternTao faces collapse while Harper is pulled into a personal crisis, raising the stakes for everyone

Sweetpea and Kwabena's mission in Accra exposes risky strategies behind Tender’s latest acquisition

Directed by Luke Snellin and written by Joseph Charlton, here's a preview of what you can expect

Thanks to this Sunday's Super Bowl LX, HBO Max streamers are getting a chance to check out this week's episode of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry TONIGHT at 12:01 am PT/3:01 am ET. But if you're used to watching HBO, no worries: S04E05, "Eyes Without a Face," will still air on Sunday night in its usual time slot. With that in mind, things aren't looking too good for SternTao, Harper (Myha'la) gets hit with a personal emergency, and Tender's secrets must not stay secret for much longer.

Industry Season 4 Episode 5: "Eyes Without a Face" – With SternTao's position collapsing and Harper distracted by a personal crisis, Sweetpea and Kwabena's Accra mission exposes Tender's acquisition strategy for what it is. Directed by Luke Snellin and written by Joseph Charlton.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

