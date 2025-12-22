Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4 Official Trailer: Ambition Comes with a Heavy Price

Here's the trailer for HBO's Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry Season 4, premiering on January 11th.

As we inch deeper and deeper into the holiday season and the end-of-the-year festivities, we've been getting wave after wave of looks at what's ahead for 2026 – and beyond. A month after an official teaser and preview images hit, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the fourth season of HBO and series creators, writers, and EPs Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry. With the eight-episode fourth season set to premiere on Sunday, January 11th (9-10 pm ET/PT), we've got an official trailer waiting for you above. In addition, we have a new key art poster and new looks added to the Season 4 image gallery below:

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top. Here's a look at the updated official image gallery that was released:

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

