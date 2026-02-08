Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4: Our Updated S04E05 "Eyes Without a Face" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la-starring Industry, S04E05, "Eyes Without a Face."

Congratulations on avoiding spoilers and making it spoiler-free to tonight's episode of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry. But even if you ended up finding out even some of what went down by the time the credits rolled on S04E05, "Eyes Without a Face," there's nothing like seeing it all go down on your screen. The only thing we will say to kinda tease is that, based on where things stand heading into next week's episode, we could be looking at a serious change in the corporate status quo in a very real (and very public) way. With that in mind, here's the official overview, promo trailer, and newly updated image gallery for tonight's chapter.

Industry Season 4 Episode 5: "Eyes Without a Face" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 5: "Eyes Without a Face" – With SternTao's position collapsing and Harper distracted by a personal crisis, Sweetpea and Kwabena's Accra mission exposes Tender's acquisition strategy for what it is. Directed by Luke Snellin and written by Joseph Charlton.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

