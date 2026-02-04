Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: interrogator

Interrogator: Stephen Fry to Write, Star in New FOX Spy/Crime Series

Stephen Fry has landed his first US TV series lead role in Interrogator for FOX TV, where he plays a former MI6 agent... WHO FIGHTS CRIME!

British actor, comedian, novelist, columnist, writer, and raconteur Stephen Fry has landed the lead in his first US network TV series – Interrogator, for which he also wrote the pilot. Fry will play a former British spy and expert interrogator in America WHO FIGHTS CRIME! As everyone in a US hour-long series does. And UK drama, for that matter. This will be a FOX series, if you're wondering. FOX's Interrogator is centered on Conrad Henry (Fry), a former MI6 agent, and his elite team. When conventional methods have failed, Henry's quirky charm, superior intellect, and mind-bending behavioral maneuvers make him the only man able to lockpick the minds of the world's most dangerous criminals. He's a master spyhunter – HE FIGHTS CRIME!

Fox has ordered 12 episodes of Interrogator. Fry wrote the pilot, with revisions by Bill Harper and Matt Pyken, probably to make it more American and US network-y. All three are executive producers along with Anonymous Content, Neil Burger and Paul McGuigan. McGuigan will also direct. Likely Story's Anthony Bregman and Miriam Mintz also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television and Fox Entertainment Studios produce. It would be fun to read what Fry's original – and probably a lot more British – draft of the pilot script. Yes, he also guest-starred on Doctor Who during Jodie Whittaker's second season, playing the head of MI6, where he promptly got killed off. Thanks, Chris Chibnall!

For Americans, Stephen Fry previously appeared on the hit Fox procedural Bones as Dr. Gordon Wyatt. A highly-acclaimed actor and comedian, Fry is known for his work in shows like Blackadder and A Bit of Fry & Laurie, the comedy sketch series that put him and Hugh Laurie on the map (just imagine a really white and upper class British version of Key & Peele), as well as films like Wilde, Gosford Park, the really watered-down feature film adaptation of V for Vendetta, and Love & Friendship."

In the UK, he also been the lead in the 2007 ITV series Kingdom where he played Peter Kingdom (geddit?), a small-town solicitor (what the British call lawyers who handle contract work and negotiations) who works on cases brought by the eclectic and eccentric – in other words, quirky and oddball – populace of Market Shipborough, while dealing with the mysterious disappearance of his half-brother. That series ran for three seasons in the UK, but Americans have never heard of it. It's a wonder that Fox hasn't done a US remake of that series, too. LET STEPHEN FRY FIGHT CRIME!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!