Interview with the Vampire Key Art: Anne Rice's Words Tell The Story

AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) have been running a slow & steady approach to promoting their upcoming Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, set to be unleashed this fall. Previously, we've had teasers and preview images that introduced viewers to a number of the cast's major players. And as impressive cast it is, with Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy) as Antoinette, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy. Now, AMC is offering an interesting take on the usual key art series, allowing Rice's words to be the art that previews the story ahead- as you're about to see:

In the most recently-released teaser, viewers were given a chance to hear some of the infamous interview on which the title is based. Now here's a look (or more like a listen) to just a small bite of this fall's Interview with the Vampire, followed by the previously-released Lestat-focused official teaser:

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.