Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Cast Additions Revealed

With production underway on both projects in New Orleans as we speak, AMC Networks shared some casting news for both Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (first reported by Deadline Hollywood). Showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) is welcoming Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy) to the cast of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire in the role of Antoinette, a blues singer whose relationship with Lestat disrupts our two vampires' domestic tranquility. Athari joins a cast that includes Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy.

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) will recur as Diedre with Tongayi Chrisu (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Citroen. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. They join the previously-cast Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.