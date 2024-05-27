Posted in: AMC, Review, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, Review, season 2

Interview with the Vampire S02E03 Review: Louis Gains; Claudia Pains

Things take a turn for Claudia as Armand and Lestat's past is explored in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E03: "No Pain."

This week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "No Pain," was yet another wonderful rollercoaster ride of emotions. I do not know how this show does it, but they keep managing to make me love and hate characters so much- consistently flopping over my emotions like pancakes. A new vampire is welcomed into the coven, and a new character enters the scene, shedding more light on The Great Conversion. Only three episodes in, and I am sure this show will be part of my 2024 top picks – this show continues to be dark and sexy perfection.

As a fan of the book and the film, I was very cautious when the show was first announced, but with each episode, they have managed to make me forget the film and the boom more and more— it has become its own universe on its own, and I am unable to compare them to one another except for the fact that they are all versions of characters and a story I love. However, I do not think I will ever get over Sam Reid as Lestat. I have never been so sure someone was born to play a character the way Reid plays Lestat. He, Jacob Anderson as Louis, and Assad Zaman as Armand have made me completely reimagine and reevaluate the characters I have loved since high school. I also realized it gets me to fangirl like crazy whenever I ask any of my friends if they are watching it- every response begins with, "Aaahh, it's just so good!" – rendering me unable to fully articulate anything else.

But back to the episode we go. You see? I told you I get rambling when I start talking about this show. Once again, the writing and dialogue are impeccable, as are the visuals and ensemble. We start off with Daniel (Eric Bogosian) at an Omakase restaurant, where he is interrupted by Raglan James (Justin Kirk), someone from an organization (Talamasca, we're safely assuming) meant to monitor all of the creatures that go bump in the night (and in the day, too). It seems The Great Conversion is real as Vampires have nearly doubled in count in the past month. He makes it clear he knows what Daniel is up to, and they have now added some files to his not-very-secured laptop. This scene opens up so much from the Anne Rice lore, and my mind is brimming with theories as to how things will be playing out because it is so much fun to see three-way things are developing so far.

In the past, we get to see how Armand fell for Lestat about a century prior. Once again, we see someone fall for Lestat, used and broken, to reach some means and learn his power. It is interesting to see how Lestat brought forth a different outlook on Vampire pride, assuring them they are the real gods. That narcissism runs deep within Lestat. We even hear it in Claudia's (Delainey Hayles) recollections of him hurting her as he professed his love for her. Talking about Claudia, though, there is such an uncomfortable and foreboding feeling I get as she works to join the coven, getting to know more of them in the process. There is something especially scary about Santiago (Ben Daniels) as we layer on to see how he presses Armand against Louis.

Armand, though, is trying hard to get Louis to join the coven along with Claudia, which he refuses to do. However, we discover Armand is pretty aware of how he carries Lestat with him and gets him to confess the real past. Soon after, Claudia gets her wish to come true, and she joins the coven. The laws are then read to her as Armand gets Louis away from them and we pretty much find out how many of those rules have already been broken. There is just a vibe that crap is about to hit the fan and will be taking a turn at any point. I can imagine it is not in good faith that she was given the part of a child in their play. After Santiago's little back and forth with Claudia, followed by his request to Armand to do whatever was needed, there is definitely something sus at play. Watch out what you wish for, Claudia…

That said, as much as I think they are all some sort of messed up, I have definitely fallen for Louis and Armand's ship. But there is so much at play in the past and the present that it is impossible to just feel one way about things. It has been a while since a show had me feeling so many emotions at once. I cannot wait to see what will be coming next; my heart goes out to Claudia regardless of what we have seen her do. Definitely top-tier writing and acting on this show, and I am very excited for the rest of this season. I have so many theories.

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Episode 3 "No Pain" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9.5 / 10 This week's episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "No Pain," was yet another wonderful rollercoaster ride of emotions. I do not know how this show does it, but they keep managing to make me love and hate characters so much- consistently flopping over my emotions like pancakes. A new vampire is welcomed into the coven, and a new character enters the scene, shedding more light on The Great Conversion. Only three episodes in, and I am sure this show will be part of my 2024 top picks - this show continues to be dark and sexy perfection.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!