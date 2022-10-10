Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Preview: Things Get Complicated

After being "treated" to a lesson on what vampire life is really like (and just how toxic some co-dependant relationships can be), AMC & Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) are back with a look at the next chapter in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (check out our most recent review here). And as you're about to see from the earliest previews for the Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring series, things are about to get a lot more complicated for our vampire duo in Season 1 Episode 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil."

Here's a Look at Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil"

AMC's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil" finds Louis (Anderson) continuing his life as a businessman of Storyville; when an old friend comes to town, Louis's relationship with Lestat (Reid) is tested; Louis' business intertwines with growing tensions in New Orleans, leading to a new chapter in Louis' vampire life. Keith Powell directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Hannah Moscovitch.

And for a look ahead at what's to come, here's a look at the promo for next Sunday's episode, followed by the newest season trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.