Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Filming Set for This April Based on a production list posted earlier today, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire will be filming Season 2 this April.

With AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches wrapping up its run, we have some good news to share regarding production on the second season of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. Earlier today, the weekly update from the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) lists April 3rd as a shooting date in New Orleans, LA; Paris, France; and Prague, Czech Republic. First, those are some pretty impressive locations. Second, let us know in the comments section below what you think these locations are telling us regarding the upcoming season and how things are tracking with the novels.

Here's a look at the screencap from the Production List website:

Interview with the Vampire/Mayfair Witches Connections

During last month's Television Critics Association winter press event, Mark Johnson confirmed "ongoing conversations" were underway to connect the two shows. "I think if we continue, you will see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters, in terms of geography — some of them sort of fun, some of them almost like Easter eggs, and we very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense," Johnson shared. "[Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire are] completely separate on one hand, but thematically, just in terms of Anne Rice — the way she deals with characters and the way she presents them — we want to find a way to have that all fluid throughout the various shows," he added. In fact, Esta Spalding offered the heads-up that there's already one character who connects the series in "strange ways" and that she's "waiting for somebody to figure it out."

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.