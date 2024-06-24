Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, season finale, trailer

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Finale Trailer; New S02E07 Images

Along with a promo trailer for the second season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we also have new S02E07 images.

Earlier today, we had a look at what's to come with the second season finale of AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. In the preview images for "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else" (waiting for you below), it looks like we're about to see who the real vampire is that Daniel (Bogosian) should be afraid of. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that what happens in the past between Louis (Anderson), Lestat (Reid), Santiago (Ben Daniels) & the Théâtre des Vampires – and even Armand (Zaman) – is going to have an explosive impact on the here-and-now. Now, we have a look at the official promo trailer for the season-ender – one that finds Louis looking for far more than his pound of flesh.

Here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire – followed by the preview images for "And That's The End of It. There's Nothing Else" that were released earlier today:

Powered by rage. Don't miss the season finale of #InterviewWithTheVampire this Sunday at 9pm on AMC. pic.twitter.com/GZqcrHDCpO — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) June 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the newest images released for and a behind-the-scenes look at how S02E07: "I Could Not Prevent That" (directed by Emma Freeman and written by Kevin Hanna & Rolin Jones) came together:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!