Into The Dark: Blumhouse Series Wraps Its "Tentacles" Around February

Blumhouse Television is gearing up for another cycle of Into The Dark, the holiday-themed horror anthology series. The first film of the new cycle will be titled Tentacles and will release and be centered around the Valentine's Day holiday. The series has its home on Hulu and has been wildly successful in the few years it has been running. This new episode will star Dana Drori (Freaky), Casey Deidrick (In the Dark), Evan Williams (Versailles), and Kasey Elise (North Hollywood). Clara Aranovich (Tantalum) directs from a teleplay by Channel Zero alum Alexandra Pechman. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Alexander Koehne, Lauren Downey, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Clara Aranovich, and John Hegeman will produce. The first image from the new Blumhouse Into The Dark episode of 2021 can be found below.

Into the Dark Needs To Gain Some Momentum Again

Tentacles is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Drori) and Sam (Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying. Based on a story by Alexandra Pechman and Nick Antosca (The Act, Antlers) the episode takes inspiration from the rushes of early intimacy and uncertain power dynamics that are always at play, as well as the dangers of losing yourself.

Into The Dark, while successful, needs to gain a little steam back. The Pooka episodes and some others like New Year, New You, and The Body were so fantastic, I am really hoping that this new cycle can give us some episodes like these. Tentacles has a good hook to it, and a good young cast, so make sure that it is on your radar. You can catch it on Valentine's weekend, when it goes live to stream on Hulu on February 12th.