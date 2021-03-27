Invincible Audio Teasers Offer Clues to Upcoming Episodes

If you're reading this then i's pretty safe to say that you've already taken a deep dive into Amazon Prime's adult animation adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible. That also means you know by now that Kirkman wasn't kidding when he said they wouldn't be pulling any punches bringing the comics to life- every violent, bloody panel of it. And by the end of the first episode, that became painfully apparent (as if someone was working through some serious TWD issues). But with the series going one episode per week after a three-episode debut, we wanted to pass along something Kirkman clued everyone into on Friday. Amazon released seven audio previews for seven of the main cast members, but what many folks probably didn't realize until the series' co-creator gave them the heads-up is that there are clues and details for upcoming episodes buried within- so definitely worth a listen if you want to say ahead of the game (and you're not up on the comics).

So for a listen to Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, and Mahershala Ali as Titan as well as some possible clues to what's still to come, check out the following teasers:

Episodes 1-3 of @InvincibleHQ are now streaming and the voice cast is like holding a shell to your ear and hearing the calming sounds of gentle ocean waves. Anyways: Steven Yeun is Mark Grayson, an average teen until one day his powers activate and he becomes… Invincible! pic.twitter.com/xLPZSpZ6kP — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

J.K. Simmons knows a thing or two about superheroes and strong mustaches. He puts that knowledge to use as Mark's dad Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, aka the strongest hero on Earth. pic.twitter.com/BxQPSm63k6 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

Sandra Oh has been standing up to powerful men her whole career which makes her the perfect choice to be Debbie Grayson, Nolan's wife and Mark's non-superpowered mother. (but as we all know, mothering IS a superpower) pic.twitter.com/Dcen0M9IDR — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

Dating a superhero takes a strong person and that describes Zazie Beetz to a tee. She plays Mark's love interest from Reginald Vel Johnson High School, Amber Bennett! pic.twitter.com/fGNpXNow8D — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

Even though Mark's invincible, he's gonna need some help from other heroes to keep Earth safe. Enter the molecular manipulator herself, Samantha "Atom" Eve, voiced by Gillian Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/RTiIUaKzgs — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

Zachary Quinto is Robot, the leader of Teen Team whose battlefield strategy is second-to-none. He can do almost anything…except keep his team from bickering with each other. pic.twitter.com/LzgHQ1EJsC — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

Finally, the phenomenal Mahershala Ali plays Titan, a villain whose motives may be more than meets the eye. Who else is in this cast? We're not telling…yet. Watch episodes 1-3 now! pic.twitter.com/oHiD7evmmx — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 26, 2021

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.