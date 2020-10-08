Invincible: Robert Kirkman Debuts Amazon Prime Animated Series Teaser

After a steady stream of new intel and first-looks at Amazon Prime's upcoming adult animated series adaptation of his and co-creator Cory Walker's Invincible, Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) continued keeping his promise to keep fans up-to-date on the project at this year's New York Comic Con-Metaverse on Thursday. Not looking to waste any time, Kirkman kicked things off with a first-look at the teaser that should put to rest any concerns about the violence being toned down.

Here's a look at some choice screencaps, followed by a chance to see the series for yourselves (and see how many characters you see during it):

The thing about Mark Grayson is… he's different. Watch the teaser trailer for INVINCIBLE, a new series from @RobertKirkman, starring @SteveYeun, J.K. Simmons, @IAmSandraOh and more. Coming only to @PrimeVideo in 2021. pic.twitter.com/zSHH7l2Fku — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) October 8, 2020

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father (Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, and Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.