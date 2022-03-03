Invincible Showrunner Says Seasons 2 & 3 "Deep Into" Production

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the second season of Amazon's Invincible, it was the opening month of 2022 and we had two developments to cover. First, Steven Yeun aka Mark Grayson offered some thoughts on where the second season could go and viewers' reactions to the first season. Following that came word that Emmy Award-winner Marge Dean (Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Crunchyroll, and more) had been appointed as Head of Skybound Entertainment's Animation Studio, with first priority being the second & third seasons of the streamer's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series. Now we're getting an update on how things are rolling along from showrunner Simon Racioppa, who wants fans to know that things are a little further along than they might think.

During an interview with ComicBookMovie.com to promote The Boys: Diabolical, Racioppa showed off his collection of Invincible graphic novels on his bookshelf as a lead-into to his update. "You can see all the books right there. My collection [points to bookshelf]! We're working hard on it. The one thing I'd tell people is we've been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we've just got started on it, and that's not true. We've been working on it for a while now. But, it's a big show. To do it properly takes time," Racioppa explained. "We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it." As for how far along they are in production? "We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not. We're deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that's what I'm doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I'm back on to 'Invincible.'"

Speaking with Collider in support of his film The Humans earlier this year, series star Yeun aka Mark Grayson offered a quick update on the timeline for production on the second season, why he's "really excited," and why he believes viewers' strong, positive reaction to Invincible is a harbinger of great things to come for adult animation:

While Work on Season 2 Hasn't Started Yet, Yeun is "Really Excited" for "Bonkers" Second Season: "We haven't started. I know we're starting at some point soon. I've talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He's super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, 'Invincible' is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn't been told from that run, it's gonna be bonkers. I'm really excited about it."

Yeun Sees Strong Reactions to "Invincible" as Sign of Bigger Things to Come for Adult Animation: "I'll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show. That's not to say that I thought the show wouldn't be enjoyed. I just didn't know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America's appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn't necessarily love animation that way. We're in a weird, cool time where I'm seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It's thriving. I think we're probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we're gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It's a new world. It's certainly all brand new."