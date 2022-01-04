Invincible Star Steven Yeun Offers Season 2 Update; Talks S01 Reaction

So it was back in April 2021 when we first learned that Amazon Prime's animated Invincible universe will have Mark Grayson aka Invincible (Steven Yeun) to kick (and punch and stab and shoot and hit with large objects…) around for a lot longer, with comic book co-creator & series EP Robert Kirkman confirming that the popular & critically-acclaimed series would be back for not just one but two seasons. So nine months later, how are things going with the second season? That's exactly the question series star answered while speaking with Collider in support of his film The Humans. As you're about to see, Yeun offered a quick update on the timeline for production on the second season, why he's "really excited," and why he believes viewers' strong, positive reaction to Invincible is a harbinger of great things to come for adult animation.

While Work on Season 2 Hasn't Started Yet, Yeun is "Really Excited" for "Bonkers" Second Season: "We haven't started. I know we're starting at some point soon. I've talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He's super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, 'Invincible' is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn't been told from that run, it's gonna be bonkers. I'm really excited about it."

Yeun Sees Strong Reactions to "Invincible" as Sign of Bigger Things to Come for Adult Animation: "I'll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show. That's not to say that I thought the show wouldn't be enjoyed. I just didn't know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America's appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn't necessarily love animation that way. We're in a weird, cool time where I'm seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It's thriving. I think we're probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we're gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It's a new world. It's certainly all brand new."

"I'm extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they've put behind Invincible,' said Kirkman when news of the two-season renewal was first announced. "The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We're beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons." Here's a look at the video Kirkman released revealing the renewal news to Yeun:

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yeun and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe included (important past tense) a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.