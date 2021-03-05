Invincible Teaser Turns Into Worf Fanfic; Ends with Character Debut

If it's Friday then it must be "Invincible Friday"- and with three weeks to go until Amazon Prime's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible premiere, that also means that it's time for a new look at the highly-anticipated series. While the clip below does another fine job in conveying the violence and intensity that's translated over from the comics- but this time, the series makes sure to throw out some "Worf fanfic" love to Michael Dorn's Battle Beast- and more.

Here's your look at the newest teaser, and make sure you stay all the way through it to see who makes a brief but appreciated appearance:

It's a new look at the show for #InvincibleFriday!!! Sci-fi fans might notice it's basically Worf fanfiction.

Also, be sure to watch all the way to the end. pic.twitter.com/u7HLmxNmIH — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) March 5, 2021

Here's your look at the sneak preview followed by a look at the official trailer for Amazon Prime's Invincible, set to premiere on Friday, March 26, with three episodes (followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes):

From the comic book co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and illustrated by Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager except for the fact that his father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet- Omni-Man. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Michael Dorn as Battle Beast, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.