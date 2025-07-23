Posted in: Disney XD, Disney+, TV | Tagged: iron man, Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Taps John Stamos for Howard Stark

John Stamos will go from playing Tony Stark/Iron Man to playing his father, Howard Stark, in Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

The animated show debuts August 11 on Disney Jr, Disney Channel, and Disney+, following young Iron heroes.

Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho use Iron Suits to solve problems and protect their city together.

Guest stars include Jackée Harry, Jessica Mendoza, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lauren Tom, and more celebrity voices.

John Stamos is making his way back to the Marvel animated preschool universe, going from playing Iron Man and his alter ego Tony Stark in Spidey and His Amazing Friends to playing the character's father, Howard Stark, in the upcoming Iron Man and His Awesome Friends for Disney Jr, the Disney Channel, and Disney+. Set to premiere on August 11, the series follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark/Iron Man (Mason Blomberg), Riri Williams/Ironheart (Kapri Ladd) and Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn) — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.

John Stamos Will Be Among the Guest Stars for 'Iron Man and His Awesome Friends'

Stamos, who's best known for his run on ABC's Full House and its Netflix legacy sequel series Fuller House, has been quite active both in live-action and voiceover roles within the Disney family, including the Disney+ original, Big Shot, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, Hulu's Unprisoned, and animated shows like LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Phineas and Ferb. Joining him to guest star are Jackée Harry (227), ESPN sportscaster Jessica Mendoza, Stephen Tobolowsky (Freakier Friday), Lauren Tom (King of the Hill), Gary Anthony Williams (Night Court), and Mo Collins.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends also stars Tony Hale as Ultron, Vanessa Bayer as Swarm, and Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man. Mendoza will play Dottie Doubleday, the owner of Dottie Doubleday's Batting Cages; Harry is Granny Williams, Riri's grandmother who owns a mobile pie truck; Tobolowsky is Spencer Q. Sweets, the owner of "the coolest candy shop in town;" Tom plays Helen Cho, Amadeus' mother, and Williams and Collins are Nuts and Bolts, two of Ultron's henchbots.

From Disney Branded Television, the series is executive-produced by Sean Coyle and Harrison Wilcox. James Eason-Garcia is co-executive producer and story editor; Alex Cichon is supervising producer; Ashley Rideout is producer; and Michael Dowding is supervising director. Matthew Margeson is the series' composer. Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios produce the series in association with Atomic Cartoons. Performing and writing the theme "Totally Awesome" is Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

