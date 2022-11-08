Ironheart: Check Out Our Best Look Yet at Riri Williams in Armor Mode

With only days to go until Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screens in what we're expecting will be a very, very big way, we are getting yet another look at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in action ahead of her solo debut in the Disney+ streaming series Ironheart. And thanks to the release of a new international teaser, viewers are getting their best look yet at Riri in armor-up mode as well as a two-thirds-frontal look at the Ironheart armor. That aside, overall, the teaser is yet another in a long line of previews that have done an amazing job selling viewers on the depth & scope of the film. Which is a fancy way of us saying we're excited to see it…

And here's a look at the full teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that was posted on the Marvel Studios Hong Kong YouTube page earlier today:

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore shared how the concept for the series began to take shape after Thorne was cast in the film. "That show ['Ironheart'] is an outgrowth of how much we liked her in this movie and even on the page. So, when we talked with [Dominique Throne] initially, obviously, the character had been written to the script, and she was the one and only person we talked about for the role," Moore explained during an interview with CinemaBlend. "When she said yes, and we were down the road with the script, we also started talking with [Ryan Coogler] about what the show could be."

As for how the series fits in terms of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans should consider Ironheart a "direct sequel" to the film. "So, the show is a direct sequel to the movie, and [Riri Williams] is carrying the experiences she had in this movie back home to MIT," Moore shared. "And there are some interesting repercussions to her adventures that will set her on a fun course."

Joining Thorne & Anthony Ramos (The Heights) in Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, along with Cree Summer (What We Do in the Shadows). Reports are that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the cast (and the larger MCU) in the role of Mephisto. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series.