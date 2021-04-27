Ironheart: Marvel Studios, Disney+Taps Chinaka Hodge As Head Writer

First announced by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige during Disney's big investors day event back in December 2020 with Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah) set to star as brilliant young inventor Riri Williams, Marvel's Ironheart has found its head writer in Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer). Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Williams is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series.

Hodge is a screenwriter, poet, playwright, and educator. who has published two books of poetry to date, For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems and Writings and Dated Emcees, while her plays include Chasing Mehserle and Mirrors in Every Corner. She is also a founding member of the hip-hop collective The Getback along with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs and others.

Last summer, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time (and after an investors day presentation that yielded a ton of additional information), we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on the Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel. Disney+ has already launched the hugely successful Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, with the Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson-starring Loki, animated anthology series What If…?, the Don Cheadle-starring armor Armor Wars, Ironheart, and a "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special still on the horizon.