Ironheart: Marvel Studios, Target Short Offers New Riri Williams Looks

Thanks to the promotional rollout for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, viewers have been treated to some early looks at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams ahead of Marvel Studios, Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) live-action solo series, Ironheart. But this time around, we're getting an extended look at the genius action in a short film/commercial that was released by the studio as well as Target. In the follow-up to the teaser released earlier this month, the clip uses the popular department store chain as the setting to demonstrate the importance of not only influencing the next generations to come but also keeping an open mind to what they can teach older generations. While the short begins with some scenes released in the original teaser (with a few extras), it's at the end that we're treated to some new looks not released in the original teaser:

Here's a look at the complete short that was released this weekend from Target and Marvel Studios for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by previous previews released over the past few weeks:

Joining Thorne & Ramos for the series are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series. Now here's a look at the newest official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released earlier this month offering additional looks at Riri Williams:

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Now here's a look back at the previously -released official teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that offered a preview of Riri:

During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.