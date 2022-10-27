Ironheart: Thorne's Riri Williams Featured in 2 New Previews & More

Between reports that Cree Summer (What We Do in the Shadows) had joined the cast and louder rumblings about Sacha Baron Cohen's involvement in the series (and the overall MCU), the buzz has been building for Disney+ & writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) Dominique Thorne-starring live-action series Ironheart. With Thorne's Riri Williams set to have a large role in the MCU sooner rather than later (with next month's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), we have a whole bunch of updates to pass along. So let's jump right in, shall we?

First up, Thorne spoke with Marvel Entertainment and Variety during the film's red carpet premiere about what fans can expect from Riri and how she will be a major player in the MCU moving forward:

Dominique Thorne: "I want people to know that Riri Williams…is her own person. She is coming in as a full-bodied individual, and whatever happens next will be a lot about defining that." https://t.co/B1NRkHWzXk pic.twitter.com/e1ZOwSIVBe — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira & Letitia Wright visited Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show to share a clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (beginning at the 8:00 mark) that finds Riri not sure how to greet her "visitors":

And here are two new screencap looks at Riri in action from the newest teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Joining Thorne & Anthony Ramos (The Heights) in Ironheart are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Reports are that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the cast (and the larger MCU) in the role of Mephisto. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.