Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?

Following a segment on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, and based on his long history of reinventing his character, a fan theorized that wrestling legend Chris Jericho could secretly be a Time Lord, a member of the time-traveling alien race from the BBC television show Doctor Who.

It all started with this tweet:

While some will claim that @IAmJericho pre-taped a segment for #AEWDynamite, when you look at the many regenerations he's been through over the years (including one where he wore a fancy scarf) can we really rule out that he's not just a Time Lord with his own TARDIS? — Rich (@RichPT1) December 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Jericho responded:

The segment mentioned happened on AEW Dynamite last night, where Jericho was attacked by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia while giving an interview to Alex Marvez.

Doctor Who is currently in its thirteenth season since being revived in 2005. This season consists of just six episodes in an ongoing story called Flux. Next year, the BBC is set to air three feature-length specials which will end the tenures of both thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, whose direction for the show has been met with a mixed reaction, though Wittiker's performance has been well-received (and if you ask us, this new season has been a huge step up over the previous two). After that, the BBC will need a new Doctor as Russell T. Davies, who helmed the revival in 2005, will return to the showrunner role. The BBC typically hires a British actor for the role, but maybe it's time for a Canadian to shine. Could Chris Jericho be the next Doctor?

Probably not. But we can dream, can't we?! The season finale of Doctor Who: Flux is set to air this Sunday on BBC and BBC America. You can see a preview for the episode here. AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TNT, but the show will move to the same timeslot on sister network TBS starting in 2022.