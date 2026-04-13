Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Is Reggie Dinkins Finally HOF-Bound? Here's Our Season Finale Preview

Check out our preview for NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S01E09: "Mischief and Memories" and S01E10: "A Real Cinderello Story."

Could tonight be the night that Reggie (Tracy Morgan) has been dreaming of – a spot in the hall of fame? That's one of the questions set to be answered during tonight's two-episode, one-hour season finale of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Check out the overviews and image galleries for S01E09: "Mischief and Memories" and S01E10: "A Real Cinderello Story," along with a sneak peek at the season's final two chapters:

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Finale Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 9: "Mischief and Memories" – The Dinkins family bands together for their annual push to get Reggie into the hall of fame, but Jerry Basmati stands in their way. Directed by Maggie Carey and written by Meredith Scardino & Vivianne Nguyen.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 10: "A Real Cinderello Story" – Monica tries to sign an exciting new prospect; Jerry Basmati unexpectedly takes revenge on Reggie. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

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