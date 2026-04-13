Is Reggie Dinkins Finally HOF-Bound? Here's Our Season Finale Preview

Could tonight be the night that Reggie (Tracy Morgan) has been dreaming of – a spot in the hall of fame? That's one of the questions set to be answered during tonight's two-episode, one-hour season finale of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starringThe Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. Check out the overviews and image galleries for S01E09: "Mischief and Memories" and S01E10: "A Real Cinderello Story," along with a sneak peek at the season's final two chapters:
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Finale Preview
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 9: "Mischief and Memories" – The Dinkins family bands together for their annual push to get Reggie into the hall of fame, but Jerry Basmati stands in their way. Directed by Maggie Carey and written by Meredith Scardino & Vivianne Nguyen.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 10: "A Real Cinderello Story" – Monica tries to sign an exciting new prospect; Jerry Basmati unexpectedly takes revenge on Reggie. Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Corbin Bernsen as Duck Donovan, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Corbin Bernsen as Duck Donovan, Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Will Blagrove as Panelist #1, Michael Kosta as Brett Mann, Jimmy Gary Jr as Panelist #3, Pete Postiglione as Panelist #2, Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Katie McCarty as Panelist #4, Allen Fawcett as Tom Branose — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Michael Kosta as Brett Mann — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Michael Kosta as Brett Mann — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Katie McCarty as Panelist #4 — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Precious Way as Brina, Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Heidi Gardner as Tisha Basmati, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Precious Way as Brina, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"Mischief and Memories" Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Precious Way as Brina, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Erika Alexander as Monica, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Erika Alexander as Monica, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Precious Way as Brina — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, Jalyn Hall as Carmelo, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Precious Way as Brina, Erika Alexander as Monica, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Ronny Chieng as Barry Hu — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Auguste as Slacks Madison, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Ronny Chieng as Barry Hu, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Drew Scheid as Shane E Quinn III, Ronny Chieng as Barry Hu, Jonathan Auguste as Slacks Madison — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Daniel Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Jonathan Auguste as Slacks Madison, Ronny Chieng as Barry Hu, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins, Erika Alexander as Monica — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd, Tracy Morgan as Reggie Dinkins — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Craig Robinson as Jerry Basmati — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Kosta as Brett Mann, Bobby Moynihan as Rusty Boyd — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Michael Kosta as Brett Mann — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
"A Real Cinderello Story" Episode 110 — Pictured: Michael Kosta as Brett Mann — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, Corbin Bernsen, and Megan Thee Stallion.
NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.
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