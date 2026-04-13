Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: friends, noah wyle

The Pitt: Those Friends/Ross Geller Audition Rumors Are DOA: Noah Wyle

The Pitt star Noah Wyle addressed a long-running rumor that he once auditioned for the role of Ross Geller on NBC's Friends.

Article Summary Noah Wyle denies ever auditioning to play Ross Geller on Friends, ending the long-standing rumor.

Wyle admits to past TV snobbery, but never tried out for Friends and would have remembered it.

He reflects on his career, embracing TV after fearing it would be too restrictive or boring.

Wyle found long-term success on ER and now stars in HBO's The Pitt, earning a Walk of Fame star.

With the success of The Pitt on HBO, a lot of weird Hollywood stories about some of the show's cast are coming back from the grave, especially for Noah Wyle, who had to shoot down a long-standing one about the show Friends. In a recent interview with Variety, Wyle shot down the rumor that he once auditioned for the role of Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, simply saying he would have remembered it if it had happened.

Noah Wyle as Ross Geller on Friends? Could You Imagine It?

After being asked about it, Wyle said, "My memory is a little spotty, but I would remember auditioning for Friends. I had a little snobbery about doing TV. […] I thought it was a movie, so I auditioned for it. When I found out it was a show, I didn't really care, because I thought, 'It's so good, they're going to cancel it. There's no way this is going to last. […] But I kind of turned my nose up at the idea of a television career, which is ironic, because that's exactly what I've enjoyed for the last 30 years. I love what I thought would be constricting. I found I love the consistency, and what I thought would get boring, I've managed to find infinite complexity. And instead of having variety, I've found family."

Things ended up working out for Wyle anyway, as he ended up being one of the mainstay cast for fellow NBC show ER as Dr. John Carter, a role he would carry for 11 seasons (longer than the show Friends ran), as well as having roles in Falling Skies, Librarians, Leverage: Redemption, and now in HBO's The Pitt. Wyle was honored last week with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, so we'd say he did pretty well for a guy who didn't get to scream "PIVOT!" in the cherished sitcom.

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