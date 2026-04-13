Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 99 Nights in the Forest, Gramdma's Favourite Games, roblox

99 Nights in the Forest Film Coming From 20th Century Studios

99 Nights in the Forest is coming to the big screen via 20th Century Studios. The game's developers will executive produce.

Article Summary 99 Nights in the Forest, the hit Roblox game, is being adapted into a feature film by 20th Century Studios.

The game's developers, Alec Kieft, Matthew Hufton, and Cameron Angland, will executive produce the movie.

The game has amassed 26 million visits and a 90% approval rating since launching on Roblox in May 2025.

Players survive 99 nights in a haunted forest searching for missing children, inspired by a real 2023 Amazon survival story.

99 Nights in the Forest, the hugely popular Roblox game, is getting the feature film treatment. Grandma's Favourite Games developed the title, and the developers of the game- Alec Kieft, Matthew Hufton, and Cameron Angland will executive produce the movie. The game, which was released on Roblox in May last year, skyrocketed to being the seventh most-played game on Roblox, with 26 million visits and a huge approval rating of 90%. David Greenbaum, president of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios had this to say about the deal: "The team at Grandma's Favourite Games are exactly the kind of bold, imaginative creators we love working with at 20th Century Studios, with world-building ideas that feel innately cinematic," said Greenbaum in a statement announcing the project. "'99 Nights in the Forest' has already connected with millions of players worldwide, and we're excited to build on that foundation for audiences everywhere." Variety had the news.

99 Nights In The Forest Has Huge Potential

The game is simple. Players must survive 99 nights in a terrifying forest while searching for four missing children, all while dodging supernatural beings. The game uses a dynamic difficulty system where monster attack frequency and strength increase as nights progress. The game is inspired by a real-life 2023 plane crash in Colombia where four children (aged 13, 9, 4 years old and an 11-month-old baby) miraculously survived 40 days in the Amazon rainforest. Developers combined this real event with supernatural horror elements to create a unique survival experience.

The developers seem excited as well: "Growing up, Disney and 20th films were a huge part of our childhood, so collaborating with such legendary and enduring studios feels surreal," the trio stated. "We're excited to explore the world of '99 Nights in the Forest' on a broader stage and to create some scares in an entirely new medium." This has the potential to be a huge get for 20th Century Studios, and right up their alley. Fans should be excited.

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