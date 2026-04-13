Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: tickets, tko, wrestling, wwe

WWE: The Really Awkward Conversation Fans Won't Have About Tickets

The harsh reality of WWE's high ticket prices rests partly on TKO, while the rest lies with fans' unwillingness to stop paying.

Article Summary WWE ticket prices have soared since the TKO merger, leaving longtime fans priced out of live events.

Corporate branding now dominates WWE shows, with sponsors featured at every turn and on every surface.

WWE employs a market-based ticket strategy, charging more in hot markets and for premium events worldwide.

Ticket prices will only drop if fans stop buying them—protesting with your wallet is the key to real change.

When Endeavor bought WWE in 2023 and combined it with the UFC to form TKO, there was a lot of talk at the time about how the powers that be could maximize WWE's financial potential. For years, the previous regime did many things that flew in the face of much of what its competitors did across multiple genres of sports and entertainment. Some of those were ideas to make extra money, but the ownership decided they wanted a cleaner product in many ways, as well as one that you could bring the family to if you weren't "well off." I'm sure someone could jump into the comments and talk a big game about how times change, and things need to progress. But the reality is that TKO's singular goal for WWE over the past two and a half years has been this: Make as much money as humanly possible in every area!

In case you have been blinded to the frequency of advertising in the modern world, you may have noticed that WWE will now brand the hell out of anything for any reason. Prime water displays at ringside, company sponsors on turnbuckles, the ring canvas adorned with 2-5 logos depending on the "season," every table that breaks has to have a Slim Jim logo on it. Every replay, every moment, every quarter hour, they have gone to the extreme to get money out of everything. If they could tattoo the Penzoil logo on Roman Reigns' forehead, they would! But the most sinister thing they have done to the fans is the gross inflation of ticket sale prices, which they have done not because they think WWE fans have cash to burn, but because they believe WWE should be doing as well as the UFC.

Long before CM Punk cut his 2026 Pipe Bomb promo last week, the company had clearly been using a ticket-pricing strategy for the past two years, gauging every marketplace they visited and seeing how much they could charge before sales started to diminish. Remember when the company went to France last year for Backlash and the match between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes, where they shook the building? They were charging $700-2,000 per ticket in that building because WWE rarely did a live show, let alone a PPV, overseas before the TKO merger. So they wanted to take advantage of it as much as they could.

Same thing with American and Canadian shows: the "wrestling cities" like NYC, Montreal, and Chicago saw ticket prices rise because they knew it would be a sellout. PLE prices have gone through the roof, too. And not for inflation, but for greed, by comparison to the UFC. While the cheap seats for UFC matches are around $200, many tickets closer to the action go for $1k-10k each. Because in the company's eyes, there is probably a belief that they can get WWE events to that pillar of pricing one day. The drawback is that your average family, who used to be able to go see pro wrestling at an affordable rate, now needs to save up for months to get into the building. (Excluding food, drink, merch, parking, and other costs to attend for a night.)

So what can be done about this? Well… there lies the part most WWE fans don't want to talk about. The only way to bring ticket sales down is to stop buying them. Or as some would call it: protesting with your wallet.

We're not going to get into some grand discussion of supply and demand here; this is an opinion piece, not an economics class. But the simple discussion here is that as long as you keep buying a ticket that costs $200, WWE and TKO have no reason to charge less then $200 for it. Seriously, think about that: If fans keep buying tickets at high costs, why would they ever stop charging tickets at a high cost? But if droves of fans stop paying for them until they go lower, that's the only real effective way to pressure them into cutting the cost beyond a temporary measure, or some dumb promo where a company offers 25% off for the weekend. Now that doesn't mean you have to go buy tickets to another wrestling show or promotion, (even though AEW's tickets are usually somewhere between 30-75% cheaper than WWE's, and all indie promotions across the U.S. are affordable as hell), it just means the next time WWE comes rolling through your town, maybe just watch it on TV this time.

Maybe go to a local bar and have a wrestling night with other fans (provided they don't pull more blackout crap like they tried to pull on Las Vegas this year.) Or gather with friends at someone's house and watch it together while posting on social media that you're all enjoying the show, tagging the company. I'm sure the cost of throwing a "WWE In Our Town" party will be cheaper than a single seat at the arena. Is it the same experience? Of course not! But the only way you're going to see a price reduction to something more affordable again is to take a more reserved approach. Because at this rate, there's only one of two ways they come down: People stop buying tix, or people stop watching the product.

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