Is She-Hulk Daredevil Same As Netflix Daredevil? EP Kat Coiro Responds

Ever since fans learned that a number of familiar faces from the Netflix/Marvel series years would be making their return in the current MCU, one question that they've been begging to have clarity on? Will the shows' storylines & canons carry over to the MCU, or will we be getting the actors we wanted but in "multiverse" variations? That's a question director/EP Kat Coiro was asked in regards to Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during an interview on ComicBook.com's Marvel Podcast "Phase Zero." Because, as we've all seen, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil is part of the cast and looking to make an impact (and we're digging the suit).

When asked how they're reconciling what we know of Cox's Murdock/Daredevil from his Netflix days with (for example) the change in Daredevil's suit that we're seeing this go-around, the executive producer laughed and said she wasn't sure she could answer that. "It's very… it's very conscious," Coiro responded cautiously. "And it's very much planned. That's all I can say." Here's a look, with the director's comments coming toward the end of the clip:

"Can I tell you how excited I was when the audience was able to see that, and I realized that I did not have to keep that secret anymore? [laughing]" Coiro revealed during a recent interview with EW. "Yes, Daredevil is in the show. I mean, how can you have a legal comedy and not have Daredevil come into it?" An excellent point that begs the question. So how do Murdock and his crime-fighting alter-ego factor into the series? Though in typical Marvel Studios fashion, spoiler alerts are everywhere, so there wasn't much Coiro could offer when it came to hard specifics regarding how Jennifer and Murdock meet or how many episodes "The Man Without Fear" will appear in. But as two legal eagles who moonlight as heroes, there is a dynamic that Murdock and Walters will share. "They match each other's wits, is what I can say. I am definitely excited for Daredevil to make his appearance because I think he's going to be a crowd favorite. But I can't tell you anything else about that. The Marvel police is a real thing, and I don't want to get arrested by them." And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.