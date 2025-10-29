Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Images, "Revised" Poster Released

Along with a "revised" (IYKYK) cast poster, we've got the official image gallery for It: Welcome to Derry S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark."

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 drops on HBO Max on Halloween and HBO on Sunday, following a shocking series premiere ending.

A "revised" key art poster debuts after major cast changes shake up fan expectations for the series.

The brutal opening episode's twist rivals Game of Thrones' Red Wedding, leaving viewers stunned.

Showrunners reveal behind-the-scenes decisions on killing off characters to keep the horror intense.

So that happened. That's the best way to describe the opening and closing moments to the first episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. This week, you can stream the second episode on HBO Max on Halloween (Friday, October 31, at 12 am PT/3 am ET) or wait to catch it on HBO this weekend (Sunday, November 2, at 9 pm ET/PT). Before the next chapter hits, we have an image gallery for S01E02: "The Thing in the Dark" to pass along – but first, we have a new key art poster for the series that may look familiar. But after the previous episode's bloodbath, you can understand why there needed to be some changes:

It: Welcome to Derry EP on Opening Episode's "Red Wedding" Moment

Yeah, the final moments of the first chapter were brutal. The opening scene introduced Matty (Miles Ekhardt), only for him to be killed (for lack of a better phrase) in a truly horrific way. But that was just the opening salvo. Matty's classmates, Lilly (Clara Stack), Ronnie (Amanda Christine), Phil (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie (Matilda Legault), join together to get some answers. Let's just say that it did not go well, leaving only a severely wounded Lilly and Ronnie as the survivors – and a whole lot of viewers left staring at their screens, uttering, "Did they just f***ing kill the 'Losers Club'?"

"We love it," Barbara Muschietti shared during a profile interview with EW, comparing it to a famous/infamous shocking moment from HBO's Game of Thrones. "It's our Red Wedding." Andy Muschietti added, "This is strategically a devastating event to set the audience into that sense of 'nothing is safe in this world.' We kind of trick the audience into thinking that these are the new Losers. Well, guess what? I guess they're all dead."

"It was a product of that mini room experience where we decided, 'What if this happened?'" Fuchs revealed, offering some insights into the mini writers' room consisting of Fuchs, Kane, and the Muschiettis. Interestingly enough, the kids lived at the end of the original script for the pilot. "So the network didn't know that was going to happen in the context of the pitch. We had a wall with headshots of child actors who would've played the kids in [episode] 101. Andy theatrically stood up as I was pitching. I got to the part where all of them, other than Lilly and Ronnie, being eaten. Andy pulled the paper down, and there was a whole other group of kids [headshots] under there. I'll never forget seeing their faces and feeling like, 'If we can replicate their reaction in the room with audiences at home, we'll have a really interesting, exciting, satisfying way to end episode 1.'"

Barbara Muschietti admitted that they were expecting some pushback from the network when it came to how far they were pushing things regarding horror and the scare factor. "We went in [thinking] that will be the fight for us, we're gonna have to fight to keep on pushing the horror and push the jump scares. It was the opposite," she added, noting it was a "huge relief" to get the support.

