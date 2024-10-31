Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: IT, stephen king, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: HBO Releases Prequel Series Preview Images

Set for HBO in 2025, check out these early preview images for Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs' It: Welcome to Derry.

Though the prequel series won't be hitting HBO until sometime in 2025, Halloween just seemed like the perfect day to roll out some very interesting images from filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) It: Welcome to Derry. "This is a book we love a lot, and we felt that there was still a lot of story to be covered," Andy Muschietti and BarbaraMuschietti shared with EW in a recent interview. "It's so rich with characters and events; we thought we would do justice to the book and the fans by going back into this world. Specifically, we are telling the stories of the interludes, writings by Mike Hanlon based on his investigation that includes interviews he conducts with the older people in the town. In Welcome to Derry, we touch on the usual themes that were talked about in the movie — friendship, loss, the power of unified belief — but this story focuses also on the use of fear as a weapon, which is one of the things that is also relevant to our times."

Here's a look at the image gallery that was released today, followed by a look at what else we know about the series:

Speaking of the "It" prequel series, we learned in May that Bill Skarsgård had been tapped to reprise his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and to executive produce. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). In addition, Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have been tapped for recurring roles.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

