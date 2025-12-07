Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: Our Updated S01E07: "The Black Spot" Preview

With a new episode of showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry tonight, here's our S01E07: "The Black Spot" preview.

We are not liking how things are looking for a whole lot of folks heading into tonight's episode of filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. Along with gaining some more serious backstory on Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), we suspect that it will solidify Ingrid (Madeleine Stowe) as the human semi-scapegoat for what has been happening (at least to the public). Meanwhile, all Hell is about to break out at the Black Spot – the kind of hate-filled violence that a certain clown would love to feed on. And then there's the not-so-small matter of who that is taking Pennywise's hand near the end of the trailer. We have a feeling that there will be a lot of tears and heartbreak by the time this one ends. Here's a look at our updated preview for S01E07: "The Black Spot" (with a trailer for next week and an in-depth dive into this episode landing later tonight).

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 7: "The Black Spot" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Episode 7: "The Black Spot" – A vigilante attack on the Black Spot unleashes long-dormant forces; in the aftermath, Dick helps uncover another crucial artifact. Written by Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane.

During the latest episode of The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1, Stephen Rider spoke with hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin about the strong on-screen father/daughter chemistry between Rider's Grogan and Christine's Ronnie, how Andy & Barbara Muschietti, Fuchs, and Kane encourgaed a close comraderie among the cast, and how they were able to use the extra time created by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to connect more on a personal level.

"Well, the great thing is that Andy and Barbara, they put together when we first got there a bowling party. And so all the kids were there. All the kids. And it was like we had just got there, and I got a chance to meet Amanda, and I got a chance to meet her mother, Tamara. And it was awesome because from that moment, because of the type of mother she is, we exchanged information and we started to hang out. Her, Blake, I mean, we would literally, Jovon, Chris, all of us would go to the museum. We would go here, we would go there, we would go to each other's homes. I mean, I talk to them all the time. I still talk to… I talk to Amanda, like we talk. Like, that's my… that is my family. And I think the biggest blessing beyond that, in a lot of ways, was the strike,' Rider shared.

The actor continued, "Because it allowed all of us to really sit with these relationships, and we would FaceTime each other and talk. And she would tell me her being a little, you know, young. I'm like, oh man, it's like my niece is all over again, you know, like, you know, dealing with life. You know what I'm saying? But it allowed us to build an intimate relationship. And we had only filmed like a little bit before we went on strike. I think the biggest blessing is that we came back and we had a genuine relationship that transcended just me and her. Our families know each other. We still, you know, and we still talk. And so I love Amanda. And I didn't have to pretend on loving her. Now, of course, I had to personalize that because she's still not my daughter. She's not, right? But the fact that we learned how to love each other, and more so, especially for black women, she had to learn how to trust me. And I think it was important for me to allow her to recognize that she could lean on me, she could depend on me, and I was consistent, and I would show up, not just on set, but show up. And because of it, I believe we were able to hopefully transcend what the pages quote unquote said."

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

