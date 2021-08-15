It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Keeps The Chase Utley Dream Alive

With work on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia already underway (though we're still a little foggy on where things stand between scripts and filming, and when a potential release window would be), we actually have a chance to revisit a story that we thought had reached its "happily ever after" two years ago. Late last week, Rob McElhenney (Mac) and Charlie Day (Charlie) went golfing and played 18 holes with… wait for it… Chase Utley, along with former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins. The golf outing comes approximately two years after McElhenney stood in for his on-screen counterpart for a real game of catch with Utley in 2019.

Here's a look at McElhenney's tweet that could only be more Philly if they were in front of The Liberty Bell holding cheesesteaks after throwing snowballs at Santa:

The Always Sunny "Love Story" Between Mac & Chase Utley

In fifth-season episode "The World Series Defense," Mac reveals his Single White Female-like desire to play catch with Utley… to be his friend… to be his – you know what? Let's leave it to Dee (Kaitlin Olson) to get you up to speed:

In the sixth-season episode "The Gang Gets Stranded in the Woods," Mac's heartbreak only deepened. Abandoned in the woods with Frank (Danny DeVito) and Dee by Charlie and Glenn Howerton's Dennis (who left to attend the charity event they were all supposed to attend), Mac learned in the worst way possible that Frank booked Utley and Philadelphia Phillies teammate Ryan Howard to be at the event – the one they would never make (followed by the selfie sent to Mac by the very, very cruel Dennis):

Now, what many people may hot realize is that Utley did respond to Mac's letter back in 2013 – but it would be another six years before Mac's dream would become a reality.

Well, it looks like Karma, the mystical forces of Nature, and Major League Baseball (MLB) conspired to finally give Mac's real-life alter-ego McElhenney the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity deprived Paddy's self-appointed "enforcer." Here's a look at the moment that might even convince Dennis that he knows how to feel – even for a second:

Olson offered an even better perspective via two videos posted on Instagram:

