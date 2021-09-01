It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Director Pete Chatmon Returns

Up until now, it's been safe to say that most of our updates on how things are rolling with the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have come from The Gang: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito. From a season opener script preview and Mac (McElhenney) & Dennis (Howerton) clearly auditioning for a The Dukes of Hazzard reimagining to Charlie teasing the return of the "Birds of War" and a whole bunch more, fans have been getting a steady flow of updates to keep the masses happy.

But for this go-around, The Gang is taking a break as we hear from Director Pete Chatmon (Mythic Quest, You), who took to Instagram to confirm that he's back in the director's chair for the upcoming season. The upcoming season will mark his fourth (at least, depending on if he directs more than one episode this season) as a director for the long-running sitcom, having previously helmed "Waiting for Big Mo", "A Woman's Right to Chop", "The Gang Solves Global Warming", and "Dee Day".

Last month, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":