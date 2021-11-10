It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15 Trailer: The Gang Goes Global?!

So last week, all of the weeks of reports, rumors, random speculation, way too much time doing the math to come up with our Season 15 premiere date prediction theory that was wrong, and probably too damn close to a social media restraining order than we should be comfortable with, fans finally received the news they had been waiting to hear. FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia would be returning at the top of next month for its record-setting 15th season. So guess what we have on our hands now? Yup, that's right! The official trailer for the beloved series' return- where it might be a new era for The Gang but they're still spring the same egos.

So make sure to mark it down on your calendars because the doors to Paddy's are swinging open again starting Wednesday, December 1, with its first two episodes. Were we off by two weeks with our theory? Sure! But who cares at this point, right? Not when you can check out the official It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 trailer from FXX below. And yes, before you ask? Apparently, The Gang was cleared to travel internationally (nice work, TSA). And we might be seeing Mac and Dennis appear before the January 6th committee from the looks of that screencap above.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson), and Frank (DeVito) to continue business as usual. They must also now face the music and decide who they'll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.