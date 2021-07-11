It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes UFC; Day Kitten Cause

If you're a fan of Conor McGregor or even MMA fights that have satisfying and conclusive results, the co-main event from last night's UFC 264 left a lot to be desired. The star-studded event saw McGregor's fight with Dustin Poirier stopped by doctors in the first round after McGregor suffered a pretty brutal leg injury, resulting in Poirier earning a TKO victory and an inevitable McGregor/Poirier II… and III after McGregor wins (and don't get us started on that "third eye" horror show). But what may have been a disappointment to MMA fans turned into some pretty cool moments for fans of FX Networks' It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans, with Rob McElhenney (rocking a Wrexham AFC hat), Kaitlin Olson, and Glenn Howerton checking in from the fight night in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at Olson's Instagram post from UFC 264, though we have to say that Olson and Howerton admitting to not being cool and their willingness to put that "uncoolness" (?!?) on display actually elevates them to a different level of coolness as part of some Inception-like "coolness" power structure we would need Charlie's Pepe Silvia conspiracy board to figure out:

Speaking of Charlie… Charlie Day is taking his turn using his social media for a good cause, looking to find the owner of a lost cat he found this weekend. In the first post, we're introduced to the little scamper so folks can get a good look to help with the search. Following that, Day channels quite a bit of Charlie Kelly to help get the word out about the cat and offering as many details as possible to help get that adorable little one back home. Here's hoping the story has a happy ending like Olson and McElhenney's adventure with a lost dog from a few weeks back…

Yup, if you were getting "Kitten Mittens" vibes (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S05E08 "Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens") then you're the winner of a Paddy's stress egg (or this look back at the episode-opener):

