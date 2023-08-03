Posted in: FX, Hulu, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, bloopers, fx networks, iasip, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Shares Season 16 Bloopers

It's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 blooper reel.

Just when you think you know when the next "The 'Always Sunny' Strike Survival Guide" is going to appear next, we prove to all of you that our sleeping habits righteously suck. But our slow-encroaching madness is for your benefit as we follow up on today's earlier edition (the one with Batman and Robin – seriously) with a look at how Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito did during bloopers-wise when it came to the most recent season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Yup, that's right – not long after the season wrapped, we've been treated to over seven minutes of glorious screw-ups and great reactions.

Here's a look at the Season 16 blooper reel that dropped on Wednesday, followed by a rundown of previously-released bloopers as well as a chance to check in with one of the big names who ended up interacting with The Gang during its most recent run:

The Always Sunny Strike Survival Guide: More Bloopers, Anyone?

As much as we dig the blooper compilations that were released in the past, we have a warm place in our cold, cold hearts for the "Bloopers vs. Actual Scene" series that FX Networks has been dropping for some time. Now, we have an updated rundown on what's been released so far (including three recent editions) – focusing on Seasons 2-5, 7-8, and 10-13:

The Gang Inspires Aaron Paul to Try More Comedy & More

In a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul discussed what it was like for him and Bryan Cranston to play twisted versions of themselves S16E05: "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day), how much he loves The Gang over at the long-running sitcom, and how he's feeling inspired to try more comedy because of the experience:

Paul on Joining The Gang for Season 16 & How the Episode Came Together: "It was so much fun. I just loved that whole crew over there. I've known them for so many years, and what a dream, really. I have so much respect for that entire company over there, and I actually pitched Rob [McElhenney] and Glenn [Howerton] the idea of Bryan [Cranston] and I coming into Philly to do a Dos Hombres tour, and somehow we connect. Maybe we would stumble into their bar, and chaos is created, and that's sort of what we did. So they came up with this idea, they threw the script at us, and we were super excited to jump on board.

Paul on The Gang Inspiring Him to Do More Comedy: "Doing that [It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia] was just something for us to have a lot of fun with, and they shoot an entire episode in three days. When I got to set, and we started doing it, I quickly realized that I need to do more comedy. I really do because that set is so fun. Everyone was laughing and having such a great time. I wasn't in a corner torturing myself and trying to get into a proper headspace for a traumatic scene I'm about to tackle. So, we had such a great time doing it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!