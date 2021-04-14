It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Golden God Gets Some BDay Love

Less than three weeks after we celebrated his on-screen alter-ego, Dennis Reynolds, with a week of festivities, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and A.P. Bio star has his own special day going on right now. That's right, Glenn Howerton is celebrating his 45th birthday today and the waves of love have been coming in throughout the day via social media. But we know what you're here for because it's the same reason why we're writing this up, and that's to hear what his fellow Paddy's mates had to say in honor of "The Golden God's" golden day. And Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson did not disappoint with some serious Paddy's-like vibes.

First up, Howerton himself took to Instagram to share some perspective on life and how getting older only serves to make you happier and happier- as evident by the "Young Howerton" and "Current Howerton" (rocking "Blue Steel," btw) contrast post:

Meanwhile, Olson and McElhenney offer Howerton birthday wishes so wonderfully passive-aggressive in the sweetest way possible (what else are birthdays for?) that you know they're the kind that can only come from the heart of true friendship. Our two takeaways? First, Olson's post reads in my head like Mac's letter to Chase Utley that Dee read out loud in S05E06 "The World Series Defense." As for McElhenney's post? Considering how many members of Paddy's "entertained" themselves with it, S13E01 "The Gang Makes Paddy's Great Again" will go down as possibly one of the most disturbing of the series' run. Not because they showed anything. It was more… the implication:

While promoting the third season of A.P. Bio in the UK (with the fourth season currently in production for Peacock), Howerton explained to The Guardian how the series works to show the characters' flaws in a manner that shows them as they truly are, allowing the characters to be a target for satire because of them. "Certainly we've become a little bit more careful to make it clear that, while the characters can be misogynistic and racist and horrible, we the writers are not racist, misogynistic, and horrible people. If we were to do some of those episodes for the first time now, people would be like: 'Well, wait a minute, who are these people?' But people now know who we are, and they know that our intentions are actually to skewer this sort of behavior, not to celebrate it."

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

