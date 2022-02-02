Jackass Forever Star Johnny Knoxville Zaps WWE's Sami Zayn at Premiere

If you've been watching WWE SmackDown lately, you'll of course know there's been an ongoing feud between the brand's resident goofball Sami Zayn and Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville. Zayn took umbrage with Knoxville entering this past Saturday night's Royal Rumble match and tried turning the tables on him by creating his own silly stunt show, InZayn, which predictably backfired. In the match itself, Zayn got some revenge when he kicked Knoxville off of the ring apron to eliminate him, but it looks like Zayn wasn't quite done with trying to get at Knoxville, and Knoxville wasn't quite done with turning the tables on Zayn.

The feud between the two jackasses came to a head inside the 30-Man Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night, where Zayn had the last laugh, with a big assist from Ridge Holland.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sami Zayn eliminates Johnny Knoxville: Royal Rumble 2022 (WWE Network Exclusive) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53rt59uMYoU)

Jackass Forever held its Hollywood premiere last night and in a shocking turn of events for Johnny Knoxville and his co-stars, Sami Zayn crashed the party, showing up on the red carpet in his finest maroon tuxedo. But Knoxville and his buddies were none too pleased to see his former opponent and responded by having security remove Zayn, but not before Knoxville gave him a receipt in the form of some jolts from a cattle prod.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sami Zayn crashes Johnny Knoxville's "Jackass Forever" Red Carpet Premiere (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXqlG1Pl5GQ)

Apparently, the incident was somewhat news-making, as it was covered earlier by the Associated Press on their Twitter account:

At the #jackassforever Hollywood premiere, Johnny Knoxville chased pro wrestler Sami Zayn down the red carpet with a cattle prod. pic.twitter.com/hDaXuUYrUu — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But never to be outdone by the AP, WWE.com also covered the Jackass Forever brouhaha and said the following:

Sami Zayn attempted to add insult to injury Tuesday night by crashing the premiere of "Jackass Forever" and confronting Johnny Knoxville on the red carpet. The Master Strategist gloated in the fact that he eliminated Knoxville in this past Saturday's Royal Rumble, getting the better of the stuntman and risk-taker after weeks of being humiliated at his hands, but Knoxville had the last laugh tossing Zayn off the premises all the while shocking him with a cattle prod.

So it appears the war between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn rages on, even though the Royal Rumble is now behind us. Hopefully, they can each survive to tell the tale to future generations.

Jackass Forever is in theatres this Friday, February 4.