Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: booster gold, dc studios, dcu, james gunn

James Gunn: "Don't Believe the Internet" When It Comes to Booster Gold

DC Studios' James Gunn offered an interesting response when asked about the upcoming Booster Gold series: "Don't believe the internet."

When it comes to the streaming series side of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming slate of DCU programming ("Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters"), we've been getting a pretty decent amount of updates on the animated Max series Creature Commandos over the past few months. And then, last week, Gunn treated us to a one-emoji update on how things were looking with the "Green Lantern-meets-'True Detective'" series Lanterns. Now, Gunn is sharing an important piece of advice regarding Booster Gold. Seen as the DCU's deep dive into comedy, Safran described Mike Carter/Booster Gold earlier this year when the slate was first announced as "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero." From a series perspective, we're looking at a possible 25th-century setting, where Mike is a disgraced former football star who uses a time machine on display in the Metropolis Space Museum to gain fame and fortune… and maybe the desire to be a real superhero (if the sponsorship is right?). "Basically, "Booster Gold" is imposter syndrome as a superhero," Gunn added.

A few days ago, Gunn was asked if he had "any words" ("Or even just an emoji") he could share regarding the project – with Gunn offering in response, "Don't believe the internet." While we're not sure what Gunn could actually be referring to, there were some rumblings over the past few days that a director had been found and that Gunn would be penning some of the episodes. That could be what Gunn was referring to, without wanting to give the article any free promotion.

"Waller": With Peacemaker Season 2 on hold while Gunn works on Superman: Legacy, the Viola Davis-starring series will include the "Peacemaker team" and serve as a "continuation" of the HBO Max series. The series will be executive produced & penned by Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) and DCU writers's room writer Christal Henry.

"Paradise Lost": Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and set on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn see the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran). Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were the rhetorical question that Gunn asked when explaining the series' themes.

The role call for Max's 2024-premiering Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!