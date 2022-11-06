James Gunn Message to DCU Fans: We Hear You; Lays Out Initial Focus

Six days into his and Peter Safran's runs as Co-Chairmen & Chief Executive Officers of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios, James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchise, Peacemaker) is taking to Twitter to let fans who've been behind campaigns like #SaveLegendsofTomorrow, #ReleaseTheAyerCut, and others have been heard and that he respects their passion. Finding "the majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful" (that begs an obvious question we won't ask here), Gunn outlined that his and Safran's "initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects." And while that was very good news to hear for folks working in all three corners of the DCU, Gunn also made it clear that the pathway to a new DCU will need to include input from the DCU's fans.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn began in what would be a series of five tweets addressing the DCU fans. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC." Gunn continued, "Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years. But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." Here's a look at Gunn's initial tweet kicking off a strong social media address to the hopeful:

Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet